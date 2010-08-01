Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Overheating #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2016 Location michigan Age 46 Posts 133 Overheating I have a 95 sea doo speedster in which I just got done taking her out for the first time since I got her. Here's what I know. It started up fine in the driveway before we took her out. Got her out in the middle of the lake and I noticed there to be a buzzer going off. I now assume it was a overheating buzzer going off because after we hit her home she started up fine with no knocking. While out in the middle of the lake when It was overheating, I'm assuming, I did notice when I got it to start that it was making a knocking noise and sounded real rough. I guess my question is, where should I begin to start to look? #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2016 Location michigan Age 46 Posts 133 Re: Overheating Where can I get a temp sensor? I'm thinking that might be my problem Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests) Gary pope Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules