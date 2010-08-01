pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Overheating

  1. Today, 08:53 PM #1
    Gary pope
    Gary pope is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jun 2016
    Location
    michigan
    Age
    46
    Posts
    133

    Overheating

    I have a 95 sea doo speedster in which I just got done taking her out for the first time since I got her. Here's what I know. It started up fine in the driveway before we took her out. Got her out in the middle of the lake and I noticed there to be a buzzer going off. I now assume it was a overheating buzzer going off because after we hit her home she started up fine with no knocking. While out in the middle of the lake when It was overheating, I'm assuming, I did notice when I got it to start that it was making a knocking noise and sounded real rough. I guess my question is, where should I begin to start to look?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:25 PM #2
    Gary pope
    Gary pope is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jun 2016
    Location
    michigan
    Age
    46
    Posts
    133

    Re: Overheating

    Where can I get a temp sensor? I'm thinking that might be my problem
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests)

  1. Gary pope

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 