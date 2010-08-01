|
|
-
Oil pooling at bottom of hull
Hi, I just bought a Waveblaster 1 today, pretty good deal except for the oil pooling at the bottom of the hull. Anyone know a good method for cleaning this stuff out? I'm trying to convert it to premix but I keep getting oil on my hands, lol.
