Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Js440/550 crankcase seam leak HELP! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2016 Location Westland, mi Posts 22 Js440/550 crankcase seam leak HELP! I have a 85 js440 lower end with 550 top end that I am working on. I rebuilt the engine and used loctite 515 to seal the case halves together. The motor ran great but I noticed the case seam leaked fuel. I wasn't happy to remove motor but knew I had to split the case and seam the cases back together again. This time I used three bond 1184 as that was recommended by local dealer. Put it all back together and seemed to go together nice even leaving a nice bond although still leaks. Any suggestions? Does not leak as bad as the first time but I can't live with this and am certain it will get worse. Thanks Dan #2 Top Dog Join Date Oct 2006 Location under a ton of work Posts 1,619 Re: Js440/550 crankcase seam leak HELP! reopen it and check for flat mating surfaces.clean clean clean is the key word here.make sure nothing prevents cases from making full contact,like spacers,bearings etc...

assemble and torque per factory specs

threebond 1211 is highly recommended but 1184 is perfectly fine.

