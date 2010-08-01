pxctoday

  Today, 02:21 PM #1
    bartremm
    1990 Kawasaki 650SX

    My 16 year old bought a new battery for my 1990 650sx jet ski. He hooked the battery up backwards and obviously did some damage. What is needed to be replaced?

    Starter solenoid? Entire CDI assembly?

    I took apart the EBOX and didn't see any fuses (unfortunately). That would have been too easy to replace.
    Please help!

    Thanks,

    MB
  Today, 03:50 PM #2
    PrickofMisery
    Re: 1990 Kawasaki 650SX

    Sure, blame it on your kid.
    You will find all the answers to any of your questions in this thread...
    http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=472878
