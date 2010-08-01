Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1990 Kawasaki 650SX #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2010 Location Michigan Age 28 Posts 33 1990 Kawasaki 650SX My 16 year old bought a new battery for my 1990 650sx jet ski. He hooked the battery up backwards and obviously did some damage. What is needed to be replaced?



Starter solenoid? Entire CDI assembly?



I took apart the EBOX and didn't see any fuses (unfortunately). That would have been too easy to replace.

Please help!



Thanks,



MB #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2007 Location Is Everything! Age 44 Posts 11,787 Re: 1990 Kawasaki 650SX Sure, blame it on your kid.

You will find all the answers to any of your questions in this thread...

http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=472878 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules