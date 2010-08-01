|
1990 Kawasaki 650SX
My 16 year old bought a new battery for my 1990 650sx jet ski. He hooked the battery up backwards and obviously did some damage. What is needed to be replaced?
Starter solenoid? Entire CDI assembly?
I took apart the EBOX and didn't see any fuses (unfortunately). That would have been too easy to replace.
Please help!
Thanks,
MB
-
Re: 1990 Kawasaki 650SX
Sure, blame it on your kid.
You will find all the answers to any of your questions in this thread...
http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=472878
