Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 1990 650SX Wont Start #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2010 Location Michigan Age 28 Posts 33 1990 650SX Wont Start My 16 year old bought a new battery for my 1990 650sx jet ski. He hooked the battery up backwards and obviously did some damage. What is needed to be replaced?



Starter solenoid? Entire CDI assembly?



I took apart the EBOX and didn't see any fuses (unfortunately). That would have been too easy to replace.

Please help!









Thanks,





MB #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Nov 2009 Location santa barbara/redding Posts 4,079 Blog Entries 1 Re: 1990 650SX Wont Start probably melted the stator wires, if you replace the stator will probably run, I'm sure in time the cdi will fail soon to, has happened to me many years ago. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2010 Location Australia Posts 8,083 Re: 1990 650SX Wont Start no need to stress "YET' , first things first ??? where did the smoke come from "if any" ,,



modded X2 650

stock looking ZXI 900 ""being cannibalized to sponsor a 650 sx build """

Jerry Rigging is my specialty .....

Originally Posted by hyosung

so when you say i """ hammer and slap things together " "" this may be so , BUT they are hammered and slapped together SOLID

