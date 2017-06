Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 2000 zxi 1100 loses power. Need help #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Connecticut Age 40 Posts 1 2000 zxi 1100 loses power. Need help I have a 2000 zxi 1100 and the ski loses power after 20 minutes in water almost to a stall. Checked the spark plugs and cylinder 1 plug is wet.. Just did a compression test and cylinder 1 reads 89 and 2 and 3 reads 125.

What could be wrong? I also changed impeller, shaft, bearings, gas tank removed and cleaned out with new filters and problem persist.



If spark plug is wet, can it be that they need to be replaced?



Thank you for your support #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2004 Location SoCal Age 53 Posts 5,011 Re: 2000 zxi 1100 loses power. Need help Looks to me like you have an issue with the #1 cylinder. You shouldn't see more than 5lbs variance per cylinder. The #2 and 3 cylinders are what you should be seeing as far as compression. I would suggest pulling the head to take a good look at what you have going on. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 27,108 Re: 2000 zxi 1100 loses power. Need help Sounds to me like an oil line broke or came off seizing the front cylinder, is there any oil in the bottom of the ski ? Get your Fat Dudes T-shirts right here PM me for details !

#4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2013 Location funky town Age 85 Posts 5,412 Re: 2000 zxi 1100 loses power. Need help I think you dropped a french fry in the #1 cylinder.



Come on, dude. You just told us the problem.



You obviously have an issue in the front cylinder. Do as WFO said. Check the injector lines and pull the head.



Eating a big mac and a shake is not gonna make this ski work.





The only support you get, is a kick in the balls.





By the way, a service manual is never a bad thing to own...............







I'll tell your girl you said "hi".



