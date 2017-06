Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: PJS Ripturn turn nozzle setup 750sx and SXR #1 I dream skis Join Date Mar 2008 Location Algonquin, IL Posts 635 PJS Ripturn turn nozzle setup 750sx and SXR I had this on my sxr it is a huge improvement over stock due to bigger bore exit nozzle. These are no longer made as most know. Fresh water part



$400 shipped



STUPID IS AS STUPID DOES Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 4 guests) Standalonekawi Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules