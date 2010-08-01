pxctoday

  Today, 11:06 AM
    R3G
    R3G is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2017
    Location
    MD
    Posts
    1

    Please help diagnose my 650sx problems

    I have two 1989 650sx, through a few weeks of diagnostics I have gathered the following information. Both skis look great and have clean engines being that they were fresh water skis. Please let me know your thoughts of what I should try to do next.


    Ski 1- Very hard to start, works decently well when running. lacking speed, lacking pickup,
    108psi
    105psi
    Rebuilt Carburetor (by a trusted machinist)
    Fuel system holds a pressure
    Starter seems slow
    Pump seems fine, no cavitation etc.
    I have a primer kit installed, ski is clearly getting plenty of gas
    Once you get this ski running, if you turn it off, you will not be able to get it back started. It seems that only on the warmest of best days I could get it to start (and it would do so within 4 turns of the starter), but now it seems that I cant start it much at all.






    Ski 2- Easy to start, 1 quick squirt of starter fluid, first turn it starts. Runs greats! fast in turns, quick response, fast.
    124psi
    15psi (yes.... 15-30 psi)
    Rebuilt Carburetor (by a trusted machinist)
    Pump seems fine, no cavitation etc.

    Now I know that 15psi is unacceptable, but I cant believe the ski runs and functions so well, if I didn't have a compression tester I would have thought i had a 100% ski! Should I immediately stop riding this until i do piston and rings? Its fun to ride even as it is, how bad is that for the engine?
  Today, 11:15 AM
    BLRider
    BLRider is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home BLRider's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    SE MI
    Age
    53
    Posts
    9,050

    Re: Please help diagnose my 650sx problems

    Both skis need top ends and crank seals.

    Ski 1 - low compression is keeping it from starting easily and from starting when it's warm.

    Ski 2 - the low cylinder could be many things but running it this way will damage more of the engine.

    Your engines should be 150psi after the rebuilds.
  Today, 12:17 PM
    whazguude
    whazguude is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    Oct 2013
    Location
    funky town
    Age
    85
    Posts
    5,401

    Re: Please help diagnose my 650sx problems

    ^^^This^^^

    Sorry dude, First thing I said was Comp.

    Don't keep riding, especially that 15psi ski. Just going to fuk it harder and cost you more money.
