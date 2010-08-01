Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Please help diagnose my 650sx problems #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location MD Posts 1 Please help diagnose my 650sx problems I have two 1989 650sx, through a few weeks of diagnostics I have gathered the following information. Both skis look great and have clean engines being that they were fresh water skis. Please let me know your thoughts of what I should try to do next.





Ski 1- Very hard to start, works decently well when running. lacking speed, lacking pickup,

108psi

105psi

Rebuilt Carburetor (by a trusted machinist)

Fuel system holds a pressure

Starter seems slow

Pump seems fine, no cavitation etc.

I have a primer kit installed, ski is clearly getting plenty of gas

Once you get this ski running, if you turn it off, you will not be able to get it back started. It seems that only on the warmest of best days I could get it to start (and it would do so within 4 turns of the starter), but now it seems that I cant start it much at all.













Ski 2- Easy to start, 1 quick squirt of starter fluid, first turn it starts. Runs greats! fast in turns, quick response, fast.

124psi

15psi (yes.... 15-30 psi)

Rebuilt Carburetor (by a trusted machinist)

Pump seems fine, no cavitation etc.



Now I know that 15psi is unacceptable, but I cant believe the ski runs and functions so well, if I didn't have a compression tester I would have thought i had a 100% ski! Should I immediately stop riding this until i do piston and rings? Its fun to ride even as it is, how bad is that for the engine?



Ski 1 - low compression is keeping it from starting easily and from starting when it's warm.



Ski 2 - the low cylinder could be many things but running it this way will damage more of the engine.



Your engines should be 150psi after the rebuilds.



^^^This^^^

Sorry dude, First thing I said was Comp.



Sorry dude, First thing I said was Comp.



Don't keep riding, especially that 15psi ski. Just going to fuk it harder and cost you more money.







Thread Information



