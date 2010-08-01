I have two 1989 650sx, through a few weeks of diagnostics I have gathered the following information. Both skis look great and have clean engines being that they were fresh water skis. Please let me know your thoughts of what I should try to do next.
Ski 1- Very hard to start, works decently well when running. lacking speed, lacking pickup,
108psi
105psi
Rebuilt Carburetor (by a trusted machinist)
Fuel system holds a pressure
Starter seems slow
Pump seems fine, no cavitation etc.
I have a primer kit installed, ski is clearly getting plenty of gas
Once you get this ski running, if you turn it off, you will not be able to get it back started. It seems that only on the warmest of best days I could get it to start (and it would do so within 4 turns of the starter), but now it seems that I cant start it much at all.
Ski 2- Easy to start, 1 quick squirt of starter fluid, first turn it starts. Runs greats! fast in turns, quick response, fast.
124psi
15psi (yes.... 15-30 psi)
Rebuilt Carburetor (by a trusted machinist)
Pump seems fine, no cavitation etc.
Now I know that 15psi is unacceptable, but I cant believe the ski runs and functions so well, if I didn't have a compression tester I would have thought i had a 100% ski! Should I immediately stop riding this until i do piston and rings? Its fun to ride even as it is, how bad is that for the engine?