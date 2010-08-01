pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 07:51 AM #1
    mrwhipper
    mrwhipper is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2017
    Location
    New Holland
    Posts
    3

    Replacing Seat Cover 1997 SeaDoo GSX

    Hello all. I just purchased a 97 and 99 SeaDoo GSX. The seat cover on the 97 is split so I bought a new cover. I watched some Youtube vids before I started. When I started removing the old cover, it appeard that the padding is fused to the cover. Is there a way I can get the padding off, or should I just put the new cover over the old?

    Thank you for any advice you can give.

    Have a GREAT day!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:00 AM #2
    WFO Speedracer
    WFO Speedracer is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home WFO Speedracer's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    27,107

    Re: Replacing Seat Cover 1997 SeaDoo GSX

    leave old cover on, take a razor blade and cut off the old cover along the edge of the seat, remove the part that is left where it staples on at, remove the staples and recover over it, if it has cracks stuff foam into them and cover with gorilla duct tape before installing the new cover.
    Get your Fat Dudes T-shirts right here PM me for details !
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 09:19 AM #3
    mrwhipper
    mrwhipper is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2017
    Location
    New Holland
    Posts
    3

    Re: Replacing Seat Cover 1997 SeaDoo GSX

    Thank you very much for replying. That is kinda what I was thinking but I didn't think to remove around the staples. That makes perfect sense!

    Have a GREAT day!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 