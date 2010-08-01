Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Replacing Seat Cover 1997 SeaDoo GSX #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location New Holland Posts 3 Replacing Seat Cover 1997 SeaDoo GSX Hello all. I just purchased a 97 and 99 SeaDoo GSX. The seat cover on the 97 is split so I bought a new cover. I watched some Youtube vids before I started. When I started removing the old cover, it appeard that the padding is fused to the cover. Is there a way I can get the padding off, or should I just put the new cover over the old?



Thank you for any advice you can give.



Have a GREAT day! #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 27,107 Re: Replacing Seat Cover 1997 SeaDoo GSX leave old cover on, take a razor blade and cut off the old cover along the edge of the seat, remove the part that is left where it staples on at, remove the staples and recover over it, if it has cracks stuff foam into them and cover with gorilla duct tape before installing the new cover. Get your Fat Dudes T-shirts right here PM me for details !

#3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location New Holland Posts 3 Re: Replacing Seat Cover 1997 SeaDoo GSX Thank you very much for replying. That is kinda what I was thinking but I didn't think to remove around the staples. That makes perfect sense!



