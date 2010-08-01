Hey everyone!
I picked up a 2003 RXDI with 93hrs. The previous owner rebuilt it because the front cylinder went. They did a brand new crank (old one looks fine lol) overbore .50 and Wiseco pistons. It ran for an hour and started bogging out. Took off the head and found the front cylinder is gone again.
Any ideas? It looks like the front cylinder wasn't getting fuel to me just based off the head and plug. Rear has a nice brown burn and the front does not? DI problems or air leak?
Here are the pics! Thanks again for your time!
IMG_0286.JPG
IMG_0298.JPG