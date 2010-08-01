Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2003 RXDI Front Cylinder Blown Again? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2016 Location Victoria Age 32 Posts 28 2003 RXDI Front Cylinder Blown Again? Hey everyone!



I picked up a 2003 RXDI with 93hrs. The previous owner rebuilt it because the front cylinder went. They did a brand new crank (old one looks fine lol) overbore .50 and Wiseco pistons. It ran for an hour and started bogging out. Took off the head and found the front cylinder is gone again.



Any ideas? It looks like the front cylinder wasn't getting fuel to me just based off the head and plug. Rear has a nice brown burn and the front does not? DI problems or air leak?



Here are the pics! Thanks again for your time!



IMG_0286.JPG

IMG_0298.JPG Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules