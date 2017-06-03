Fuel tank with good oem fuel line at the correct length, fuel pick up, breather valve, fuel level.
50+shipping
Good condition latches +hardware and good gaskets - 35 shipped
Raider gauge ( slight sun damage on LCD in the redline area on one of them)
40 for the uglier one 45 for the better one shipped
Minty 144 pump driveline package(pump, stock prop, reduction, steering+trim, shaft and mid shaft if wanted) 150+shipping
If you buy any of this and want the stock ride plate with your purchase you can have it +shipping.
Things not pictured ~
yellow mirrors in good condition.
Minty steering cable
Minty trim cable
(2) fuel fills (purple)
Oil reservoir (cracked cap but doesn't leak)
All items not pictured don't have a set price so PM me your offer. Parts are still on the hulls for now but will be cut up by the end of the weekend and taken to the dump.
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk