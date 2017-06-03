Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Clean Raider parts #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Oct 2016 Location Lake Elsinore Age 25 Posts 265 Clean Raider parts Fuel tank with good oem fuel line at the correct length, fuel pick up, breather valve, fuel level.

50+shipping



Good condition latches +hardware and good gaskets - 35 shipped



Raider gauge ( slight sun damage on LCD in the redline area on one of them)

40 for the uglier one 45 for the better one shipped



Minty 144 pump driveline package(pump, stock prop, reduction, steering+trim, shaft and mid shaft if wanted) 150+shipping

If you buy any of this and want the stock ride plate with your purchase you can have it +shipping.



Things not pictured ~



yellow mirrors in good condition.

Minty steering cable

Minty trim cable

(2) fuel fills (purple)

Oil reservoir (cracked cap but doesn't leak)

All items not pictured don't have a set price so PM me your offer. Parts are still on the hulls for now but will be cut up by the end of the weekend and taken to the dump.













Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Oct 2016 Location Lake Elsinore Age 25 Posts 265 Clean Raider parts Pm for quickest response. Last edited by TaintlessEd; Today at 12:12 AM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules