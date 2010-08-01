Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2001 Seadoo GTS lost power and won't restart #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2016 Location Connecticut Posts 8 2001 Seadoo GTS lost power and won't restart Hi all,



I just fixed up (or thought I had fixed) a 2001 Seadoo GTS. When I got it, I redid the carbs, replaced all the fuel lines, put in a new battery, and did an entire top end rebuild (including new cylinders). I also put in new spark plugs though I believe I did that before replacing the top end and therefore the previous top end though not run much with these sparks was leaking lots of oil through scratches in the heads and pistons.



Anyways, I went to the water to test it out and adjust the carbs after having it run on the trailer for a while. Everything worked great for about 5 minutes and then as I went to turn in the river, I could feel the ski lose power. I let up on the throttle slightly and the ski died. I tried to restart it thinking I would be able to and then wasn't able to get anything going. I finally was able to get towed back to shore. I put the ski on the trailer and let it cool. Still wouldn't start. I've tried pulling the plugs and seeing if I got a spark (which I did). I also sprayed starter fluid right in the carb (it's a 717 single carb model) to see if that would fire up and it did not. The engine sounds very vaguely different when I try to start it and open the throttle vs when I just try to start it. But it doesn't sound like it's close to turning over. I also checked to make sure the impeller moved freely and it did. I'm at a loss here!

