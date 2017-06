Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Do I need to silicone my ride plate. Js440 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2016 Location canada Age 27 Posts 12 Do I need to silicone my ride plate. Js440 So as in the title do i need to do it??

I also used a couple of small washers on the rear side of the plate to put it on a bit more of an angle (read it here somewhere)

And there is a small Gap between the hull and the plate?

Do I worry about it. Last edited by js440guy; Today at 08:29 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules