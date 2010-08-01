Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 97 waveblaster 2 help #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2016 Location massachusetts Posts 2 97 waveblaster 2 help I just picked up a 97 waveblaster 2 in almost mint stock condition. I bought it to put a 65u into it. I know i wanted something smaller then my gp1200 but bigger then my superjet or the WB1. So as i was looking around i saw a wire unpluged and it has a jumper in it. Does anyone know what should be in this plug? It looks like it is coming out of the handle bars, so im guessing it should be a sensor for something. Also has anyone here had any experince transplanting a WB2 into a 65u?





wb21.jpgwb22.jpgwb23.jpg #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 40 Posts 4,278 Re: 97 waveblaster 2 help That jumper is to keep the oil light off or gauge full. Probably has been converted to premix. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

#3 I dream skis Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 639 Re: 97 waveblaster 2 help Just did a 65u in b2. With extreem throttle kit. Very easy to do. You will need a gp760 midshaft to get the motor back. Makes the ski VERY torque happy. Good thing you have the model with trim. That hull needs it! Last edited by 2strokesmoke; Today at 06:54 PM . #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2016 Location massachusetts Posts 2 Re: 97 waveblaster 2 help Thank you for the quick response. That makes a lot of since about the oil light thank you Myself. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules