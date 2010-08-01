pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Today, 05:29 PM #1
    polymorph
    polymorph is online now
    PWCToday Newbie polymorph's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2016
    Location
    massachusetts
    Posts
    2

    97 waveblaster 2 help

    I just picked up a 97 waveblaster 2 in almost mint stock condition. I bought it to put a 65u into it. I know i wanted something smaller then my gp1200 but bigger then my superjet or the WB1. So as i was looking around i saw a wire unpluged and it has a jumper in it. Does anyone know what should be in this plug? It looks like it is coming out of the handle bars, so im guessing it should be a sensor for something. Also has anyone here had any experince transplanting a WB2 into a 65u?


    wb21.jpgwb22.jpgwb23.jpg
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:38 PM #2
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    40
    Posts
    4,278

    Re: 97 waveblaster 2 help

    That jumper is to keep the oil light off or gauge full. Probably has been converted to premix.
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 06:52 PM #3
    2strokesmoke
    2strokesmoke is online now
    I dream skis 2strokesmoke's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    miami
    Posts
    639

    Re: 97 waveblaster 2 help

    Just did a 65u in b2. With extreem throttle kit. Very easy to do. You will need a gp760 midshaft to get the motor back. Makes the ski VERY torque happy. Good thing you have the model with trim. That hull needs it!
    Last edited by 2strokesmoke; Today at 06:54 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 07:06 PM #4
    polymorph
    polymorph is online now
    PWCToday Newbie polymorph's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2016
    Location
    massachusetts
    Posts
    2

    Re: 97 waveblaster 2 help

    Thank you for the quick response. That makes a lot of since about the oil light thank you Myself.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 