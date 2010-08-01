Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki ultra lx run issue #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Dec 2005 Location Page, Az Age 60 Posts 383 Kawasaki ultra lx run issue I have an 09 Kawasaki ultra lx non s/c that starts and idles fine, runs up to speed, if you let off the throttle fast it stalls but will fire right back up again. Any body else had this happen? I already replaced the throttle body with another known working one from an 07 ultra that I parted out. I also replaced the sensor that goes right below the throttle body. took it to test run same problem. any help would be appreciated. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

