|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
Ocean pro aluminum bed plate 650-750-800
For sale:
Aluminum ocean pro bed plate... has some scoring here and there but nothing that effects the structural integrity. Fits 650, 750, and 800 motors.
$100 shipped
also have a throttle cable adapter for pull down carbs. $10
IMG_1852.JPGIMG_1853.JPGIMG_1854.JPG
-
Re: Ocean pro aluminum bed plate 650-750-800
I'll take it, PM me paypal info.
-
PWCToday Regular
Re: Ocean pro aluminum bed plate 650-750-800
pm sent
Originally Posted by 13Bubba
I'll take it, PM me paypal info.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules