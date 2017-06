Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Head gasket for a js550 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2016 Location Reno Age 27 Posts 59 Head gasket for a js550 will a 550sx copper head gasket work on a js550? can't find just the copper head gaskets for the 550 only the kits that contain all the gaskets and i already have a bunch of them just no copper ones. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2014 Location Seattle Posts 2,019 Re: Head gasket for a js550 The sx head stud patterns are different than js 78 JS440

-Ocean Pro Finned Ride Plate

-Westcoast Intake Grate

-Westcoast Velocity Stack

-Westcoast Exhaust Manifold + Pipe

-Mariner Waterbox

-Primer

-Pole Brace

-Quick Steer

-Skat~Trak 16.5 SS Impeller



88 650sx

-K&N air filter

-Rogo high comp head

-Westcoast intake grate

-Solas Impeller

-Quick steer Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules