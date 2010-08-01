pxctoday

  1. Today, 10:30 AM #1
    scottw090
    WTB start stop unit for '91 square nose SJ

    Not super familiar with Yamaha parts/motors - i am sure this start stop is used across many models, not sure which. I need start stop switch for a 91 square nose superjet with a 650 motor.

  2. Today, 11:02 AM #2
    Rushford_Ripper
    Re: WTB start stop unit for '91 square nose SJ

    Google Jetmaniac master parts list, contact him, he has what you need!

