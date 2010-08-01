|
WTB start stop unit for '91 square nose SJ
Not super familiar with Yamaha parts/motors - i am sure this start stop is used across many models, not sure which. I need start stop switch for a 91 square nose superjet with a 650 motor.
thanks
scott
Smith Lake Alabama
Re: WTB start stop unit for '91 square nose SJ
Google Jetmaniac master parts list, contact him, he has what you need!
