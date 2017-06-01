pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 10:22 AM #1
    flyhigh999
    flyhigh999 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie flyhigh999's Avatar
    Join Date
    Feb 2010
    Location
    Sebring, Florida
    Posts
    2

    Parting out 96 XP race boat / X4 Parts

    First a little info on the boat... all parts are off a 96 XP that was raced on the full national tour 99 thur 01 and has since been sitting covered in outside storage for the last 15 years. Just recently, before deciding to part out gas was drained and the boat started right up after fresh gas, plugs and battery.

    Now the parts:

    Umi Steering (one bolt broke off on the handle bar holder on removal check pics)
    Umi Bars
    Umi trim housing and start housing (both in rough shape haven't gotten them off the bars yet)
    kvpi finger throttle


    Buckshot billet 46mm carbs
    145mm 12 vain pump in oem housing with prop. not sure what pitch the prop is but its a skat. Wear ring is obviously bad as you can see from the pictures
    R&D nozzle (outer is 85mm)
    R&D flat tabs (port side tab is slightly bent from removal)
    Jet dynamics (I think) intake grate
    Factory pipe Spec 2 with manifold/ msd water injection box (i realized its still bolted to the motor in the pics)
    drive shaft
    gray and black electric boxes (gray box is completely stock 96 box) with matching lanyard

    waterbox
    drive shaft

    Full super stock motor that has yet to be broken down

    Pictures to follow

    Feel free to correct me if I'm wrong on any of the description on the parts. Also if more detailed pictures are required I would be happy to take as many as needed. Ask questions or pm me and I can pass along my phone number to talk.

    Make reasonable offers based on condition.

    Thanks,

    Dusty


    I also realize I don't have a lot of street cred on here so if you want to check out my user name on rcgroups.com or ebay.com for feedback go right ahead.
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Last edited by flyhigh999; Today at 10:39 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:42 AM #2
    flyhigh999
    flyhigh999 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie flyhigh999's Avatar
    Join Date
    Feb 2010
    Location
    Sebring, Florida
    Posts
    2

    Re: Parting out 96 XP race boat / X4 Parts

    More Pictures
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Last edited by flyhigh999; Today at 10:50 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 