First a little info on the boat... all parts are off a 96 XP that was raced on the full national tour 99 thur 01 and has since been sitting covered in outside storage for the last 15 years. Just recently, before deciding to part out gas was drained and the boat started right up after fresh gas, plugs and battery.
Now the parts:
Umi Steering (one bolt broke off on the handle bar holder on removal check pics)
Umi Bars
Umi trim housing and start housing (both in rough shape haven't gotten them off the bars yet)
kvpi finger throttle
Buckshot billet 46mm carbs
145mm 12 vain pump in oem housing with prop. not sure what pitch the prop is but its a skat. Wear ring is obviously bad as you can see from the pictures
R&D nozzle (outer is 85mm)
R&D flat tabs (port side tab is slightly bent from removal)
Jet dynamics (I think) intake grate
Factory pipe Spec 2 with manifold/ msd water injection box (i realized its still bolted to the motor in the pics)
drive shaft
gray and black electric boxes (gray box is completely stock 96 box) with matching lanyard
waterbox
drive shaft
Full super stock motor that has yet to be broken down
Pictures to follow
Feel free to correct me if I'm wrong on any of the description on the parts. Also if more detailed pictures are required I would be happy to take as many as needed. Ask questions or pm me and I can pass along my phone number to talk.
Make reasonable offers based on condition.
Thanks,
Dusty
I also realize I don't have a lot of street cred on here so if you want to check out my user name on rcgroups.com or ebay.com for feedback go right ahead.