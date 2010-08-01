Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 97 xp 787, few questions #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Ontario Canada Age 45 Posts 2 97 xp 787, few questions Hi all. Thx for letting me join.

I am a new seadoo owner and have a few questions.

1. My fuel gauge didn't work. I pulled it from the tank did the F1 fix. Now I watched a lot of videos and read a lot of forums. Out of everything I watched and read only one video a guy put a inline 250mamp fuse. Is this needed? If so I called a local electronics store and he said ya sure he has one and asks what gauge I needed 2 or 3 awg.

2.. My buzzer was not working. I magivered I new backup beeper from princess auto ( here in ontario) I got it to work. I get the two chirps when I put the key on. Now I would like to know if anyone knows how I can test the over heat siren? Is there a temperature sensor I can jump?

3.. speaking of jumping wires what causes the oil light to come on, on the fuel gauge? Because I pulled the wire off the oil tank and tried jumping that wire and it didn't work

Any ideas? I just want to make sure everything works before I got the water??

That's it for now thanks everyone

