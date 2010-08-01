Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Bendix intermittent cranking #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2015 Location NY Posts 52 Bendix intermittent cranking I have a strange situation with a new bendix and not sure if it is faulty. When I hit the starter it will quickly engage the flywheel then pop back off before cranking and starting. Sometimes with the starter free spinning. One in a while it will crank. Engine turns freely by hand

Bendix will also occasionally stay "geared up" on the flywheel and not return. Just an actuation and a clunk.

When i give it less resistance by pulling the spark plugs ( no compression) it tends to work better and cranks the engine.

Battery has good voltage -12.8 V and only drops to 11.5 V when cranking. All battery and starter ignition wires are new as well.

I Cleaned all the posts for ignition wires-battery, e-box, starter, ground. the return spring and washer are in the stator cover.

Should I grease any component on the bendix, such as the actuation gear/shaft that contact the flywheel?

Intermittent starter relay?



thanks #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2007 Location Is Everything! Age 44 Posts 11,784 Re: Bendix intermittent cranking Where did the "new" part come from? Is it OEM? #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2015 Location NY Posts 52 Re: Bendix intermittent cranking Originally Posted by PrickofMisery Originally Posted by Where did the "new" part come from? Is it OEM?

this morning i pulled the starter relay out of the e-box to examine. Ebox clean and dry, but I do notice the brass post with the all red wire that the positive battery terminal connects to has rust between the Bakelite body and the red wire connector. Strange because every where else is spotless.

Could that cause just enough resistance to create a week voltage to the starter and cause these problems?



thanks Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 3 guests) Attacking Mid, BN2BMILD Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules