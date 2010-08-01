pxctoday

  Today, 08:54 AM
    BN2BMILD
    Sep 2015
    NY
    52

    Bendix intermittent cranking

    I have a strange situation with a new bendix and not sure if it is faulty. When I hit the starter it will quickly engage the flywheel then pop back off before cranking and starting. Sometimes with the starter free spinning. One in a while it will crank. Engine turns freely by hand
    Bendix will also occasionally stay "geared up" on the flywheel and not return. Just an actuation and a clunk.
    When i give it less resistance by pulling the spark plugs ( no compression) it tends to work better and cranks the engine.
    Battery has good voltage -12.8 V and only drops to 11.5 V when cranking. All battery and starter ignition wires are new as well.
    I Cleaned all the posts for ignition wires-battery, e-box, starter, ground. the return spring and washer are in the stator cover.
    Should I grease any component on the bendix, such as the actuation gear/shaft that contact the flywheel?
    Intermittent starter relay?

    thanks
  Today, 11:22 AM
    PrickofMisery
    Mar 2007
    Is Everything!
    44
    11,784

    Re: Bendix intermittent cranking

    Where did the "new" part come from? Is it OEM?
  Today, 11:51 AM
    BN2BMILD
    Sep 2015
    NY
    52

    Re: Bendix intermittent cranking

    Quote Originally Posted by PrickofMisery View Post
    Where did the "new" part come from? Is it OEM?
    I have a feeling I know where you are going...No it's after market. But have used before and they've worked...just not as long life as the OEMs.
    this morning i pulled the starter relay out of the e-box to examine. Ebox clean and dry, but I do notice the brass post with the all red wire that the positive battery terminal connects to has rust between the Bakelite body and the red wire connector. Strange because every where else is spotless.
    Could that cause just enough resistance to create a week voltage to the starter and cause these problems?

    thanks
