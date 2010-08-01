pxctoday

  1. Today, 06:49 AM #1
    dustin88
    dustin88 is online now
    I dream skis dustin88's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2009
    Location
    Kennesaw GA
    Age
    35
    Posts
    735

    Orange magnetic switch options

    Having problems with the switch on a 99 stx. It's cracked and very touchy. Can I bypass it and will it then kill the battery? Can I wire in a simple toggle switch? Or is there somewhere to get a cheap oem replacement?
  2. Today, 08:10 AM #2
    WFO Speedracer
    WFO Speedracer is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home WFO Speedracer's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    27,099

    Re: Orange magnetic switch options

    I saw one a customer brought in that had a kill switch for an outboard boat mounted inside the glovebox, they wired it in to replace the magnetic switch
  3. Today, 08:23 AM #3
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    40
    Posts
    4,277

    Re: Orange magnetic switch options

    Disassemble it, remove magnets, clean contacts, reassemble. They usually work just fine after that and you can turn it on and off with your fingers.
  4. Today, 08:34 AM #4
    hyosung
    hyosung is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home hyosung's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2010
    Location
    Australia
    Posts
    8,078

    Re: Orange magnetic switch options

    just hot wire it ! the gauge cluster has a time out ,so it wont discharge the battery!
  5. Today, 10:02 AM #5
    dustin88
    dustin88 is online now
    I dream skis dustin88's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2009
    Location
    Kennesaw GA
    Age
    35
    Posts
    735

    Re: Orange magnetic switch options

    Cool, do you know which wires to wire together?
