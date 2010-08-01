Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Orange magnetic switch options #1 I dream skis Join Date Mar 2009 Location Kennesaw GA Age 35 Posts 735 Orange magnetic switch options Having problems with the switch on a 99 stx. It's cracked and very touchy. Can I bypass it and will it then kill the battery? Can I wire in a simple toggle switch? Or is there somewhere to get a cheap oem replacement? RCW Brawler

90 Superjet #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 27,099 Re: Orange magnetic switch options I saw one a customer brought in that had a kill switch for an outboard boat mounted inside the glovebox, they wired it in to replace the magnetic switch Get your Fat Dudes T-shirts right here PM me for details !

#3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 40 Posts 4,277 Re: Orange magnetic switch options Disassemble it, remove magnets, clean contacts, reassemble. They usually work just fine after that and you can turn it on and off with your fingers. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



#4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2010 Location Australia Posts 8,078 Re: Orange magnetic switch options just hot wire it ! the gauge cluster has a time out ,so it wont discharge the battery!



Originally Posted by hyosung

Cool, do you know which wires to wire together? RCW Brawler

