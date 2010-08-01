|
I dream skis
Orange magnetic switch options
Having problems with the switch on a 99 stx. It's cracked and very touchy. Can I bypass it and will it then kill the battery? Can I wire in a simple toggle switch? Or is there somewhere to get a cheap oem replacement?
Re: Orange magnetic switch options
I saw one a customer brought in that had a kill switch for an outboard boat mounted inside the glovebox, they wired it in to replace the magnetic switch
Re: Orange magnetic switch options
Disassemble it, remove magnets, clean contacts, reassemble. They usually work just fine after that and you can turn it on and off with your fingers.
Re: Orange magnetic switch options
just hot wire it ! the gauge cluster has a time out ,so it wont discharge the battery!
Re: Orange magnetic switch options
Cool, do you know which wires to wire together?
