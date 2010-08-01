pxctoday

  Yesterday, 11:37 PM #1
    Vegas Vapor Blasting
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2017
    Location
    Las Vegas
    Age
    36
    Posts
    3

    Polished 701 Engine

    I just vapor blasted this engine, thought it was cool and wanted to share it with you guys. I started a company offering this a service also if you want anything polished. Let me know.

    701-Engine-Full-720x697.png
  Yesterday, 11:41 PM #2
    Benflynn
    resident guru Benflynn's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Birmingham
    Posts
    1,131

    Re: Polished 701 Engine

    Hoooowwwww much
  Yesterday, 11:53 PM #3
    Vegas Vapor Blasting
    PWCToday Newbie Vegas Vapor Blasting's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2017
    Location
    Las Vegas
    Age
    36
    Posts
    3

    Re: Polished 701 Engine

    I'll do it for $100 a piece for the large pieces. Like the one in the picture $300 should do it. I can do the carbs for $50 and cylinder head for $75. I'm in Vegas so you might have to ship the parts to me.
  Yesterday, 11:54 PM #4
    Vegas Vapor Blasting
    PWCToday Newbie Vegas Vapor Blasting's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2017
    Location
    Las Vegas
    Age
    36
    Posts
    3

    Re: Polished 701 Engine

    Check out https://www.facebook.com/vegasvaporblasting if you want to see more of my work.
