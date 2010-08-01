Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Polished 701 Engine #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Las Vegas Age 36 Posts 3 Polished 701 Engine I just vapor blasted this engine, thought it was cool and wanted to share it with you guys. I started a company offering this a service also if you want anything polished. Let me know.



701-Engine-Full-720x697.png #2 resident guru Join Date Aug 2015 Location Birmingham Posts 1,131 Re: Polished 701 Engine Hoooowwwww much #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Las Vegas Age 36 Posts 3 Re: Polished 701 Engine I'll do it for $100 a piece for the large pieces. Like the one in the picture $300 should do it. I can do the carbs for $50 and cylinder head for $75. I'm in Vegas so you might have to ship the parts to me. Last edited by Vegas Vapor Blasting; Yesterday at 11:55 PM . #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Las Vegas Age 36 Posts 3 Re: Polished 701 Engine Check out https://www.facebook.com/vegasvaporblasting if you want to see more of my work. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

