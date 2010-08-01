|
Polished 701 Engine
I just vapor blasted this engine, thought it was cool and wanted to share it with you guys. I started a company offering this a service also if you want anything polished. Let me know.
Re: Polished 701 Engine
I'll do it for $100 a piece for the large pieces. Like the one in the picture $300 should do it. I can do the carbs for $50 and cylinder head for $75. I'm in Vegas so you might have to ship the parts to me.
Re: Polished 701 Engine
Check out https://www.facebook.com/vegasvaporblasting if you want to see more of my work.
