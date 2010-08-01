Thread: JS Goodies

Recently bought a square nose and it came with a JS hull with lots of goodies. Here's what I have left. Prices include shipping and PayPal sent as a gift...
Custom Mariner waterbox with dual exhaust outlets. Very clean weld job. No cracks. Needs a good cleaning. $55 Ocean pro outlets are sold
Aftermarket steering plate with straight bars. Possible quick steer? If someone could fill me in I'd appreciate it. $50
Pole spring. $20 Will sell spring and plate for $60
Scat Trac Prop. Like new. Stamped 4-7. Not sure if it's a 440 or 550. Again if someone could fill me in I'd appreciate it. $75
RaDecals number plate backgrounds. $20?
text me 724.822.2561prop1.jpgdecals.jpgbars.jpgprop.jpgspring.jpgwaterbox.jpg