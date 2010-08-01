pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: JS Goodies

  1. Today, 08:15 PM #1
    msearle12
    msearle12 is offline
    PWCToday Regular msearle12's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2015
    Location
    NC, PA
    Age
    36
    Posts
    109

    JS Goodies

    Recently bought a square nose and it came with a JS hull with lots of goodies. Here's what I have left. Prices include shipping and PayPal sent as a gift...

    Custom Mariner waterbox with dual exhaust outlets. Very clean weld job. No cracks. Needs a good cleaning. $55 Ocean pro outlets are sold

    Aftermarket steering plate with straight bars. Possible quick steer? If someone could fill me in I'd appreciate it. $50

    Pole spring. $20 Will sell spring and plate for $60

    Scat Trac Prop. Like new. Stamped 4-7. Not sure if it's a 440 or 550. Again if someone could fill me in I'd appreciate it. $75

    RaDecals number plate backgrounds. $20?

    text me 724.822.2561prop1.jpgdecals.jpgbars.jpgprop.jpgspring.jpgwaterbox.jpg
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:20 PM #2
    jdpilot
    jdpilot is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home jdpilot's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2006
    Location
    Barnstead, NH
    Age
    39
    Posts
    5,875

    Re: JS Goodies

    Quote Originally Posted by msearle12 View Post
    Recently bought a square nose and it came with a JS hull with lots of goodies. Here's what I have left. Prices include shipping and PayPal sent as a gift...

    Custom Mariner waterbox with dual exhaust outlets. Very clean weld job. No cracks. Needs a good cleaning. $55 Ocean pro outlets are sold

    Aftermarket steering plate with straight bars. Possible quick steer? If someone could fill me in I'd appreciate it. $50

    Pole spring. $20 Will sell spring and plate for $60

    Scat Trac Prop. Like new. Stamped 4-7. Not sure if it's a 440 or 550. Again if someone could fill me in I'd appreciate it. $75

    RaDecals number plate backgrounds. $20?

    text me 724.822.2561prop1.jpgdecals.jpgbars.jpgprop.jpgspring.jpgwaterbox.jpg
    I'll take the rad number plate

    Prospect Mountain Powersports
    Altitude; 653
    Limited 87 650SX- 43.6
    Limited 93 X2- 45.1
    Limited 87 hull/86 internals X2- 43.7
    Stock 92 WR3- 37.0
    Stock 93 WR3 w/Shuttlecraft JetSport- Party Barge
    2009 superjet- stock 1 owner
    1985 js550- stock 1 owner time capsule
    1985 js440 super stock- Expert Womens Class
    1988 WetJet 432- Immaculate 1 owner time capsule
    1992 js440- stock 1 owner time capsule
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 09:28 PM #3
    jdpilot
    jdpilot is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home jdpilot's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2006
    Location
    Barnstead, NH
    Age
    39
    Posts
    5,875

    Re: JS Goodies

    Quote Originally Posted by msearle12 View Post
    Recently bought a square nose and it came with a JS hull with lots of goodies. Here's what I have left. Prices include shipping and PayPal sent as a gift...

    Custom Mariner waterbox with dual exhaust outlets. Very clean weld job. No cracks. Needs a good cleaning. $55 Ocean pro outlets are sold

    Aftermarket steering plate with straight bars. Possible quick steer? If someone could fill me in I'd appreciate it. $50

    Pole spring. $20 Will sell spring and plate for $60

    Scat Trac Prop. Like new. Stamped 4-7. Not sure if it's a 440 or 550. Again if someone could fill me in I'd appreciate it. $75

    RaDecals number plate backgrounds. $20?

    text me 724.822.2561prop1.jpgdecals.jpgbars.jpgprop.jpgspring.jpgwaterbox.jpg
    Decals sold. Paid!

    Prospect Mountain Powersports
    Altitude; 653
    Limited 87 650SX- 43.6
    Limited 93 X2- 45.1
    Limited 87 hull/86 internals X2- 43.7
    Stock 92 WR3- 37.0
    Stock 93 WR3 w/Shuttlecraft JetSport- Party Barge
    2009 superjet- stock 1 owner
    1985 js550- stock 1 owner time capsule
    1985 js440 super stock- Expert Womens Class
    1988 WetJet 432- Immaculate 1 owner time capsule
    1992 js440- stock 1 owner time capsule
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 