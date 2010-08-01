Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: JS Goodies #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2015 Location NC, PA Age 36 Posts 109 JS Goodies Recently bought a square nose and it came with a JS hull with lots of goodies. Here's what I have left. Prices include shipping and PayPal sent as a gift...



Custom Mariner waterbox with dual exhaust outlets. Very clean weld job. No cracks. Needs a good cleaning. $55 Ocean pro outlets are sold



Aftermarket steering plate with straight bars. Possible quick steer? If someone could fill me in I'd appreciate it. $50



Pole spring. $20 Will sell spring and plate for $60



Scat Trac Prop. Like new. Stamped 4-7. Not sure if it's a 440 or 550. Again if someone could fill me in I'd appreciate it. $75



RaDecals number plate backgrounds. $20?



text me 724.822.2561prop1.jpgdecals.jpgbars.jpgprop.jpgspring.jpgwaterbox.jpg #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2006 Location Barnstead, NH Age 39 Posts 5,875 Re: JS Goodies Originally Posted by msearle12 Originally Posted by



Custom Mariner waterbox with dual exhaust outlets. Very clean weld job. No cracks. Needs a good cleaning. $55 Ocean pro outlets are sold



Aftermarket steering plate with straight bars. Possible quick steer? If someone could fill me in I'd appreciate it. $50



Pole spring. $20 Will sell spring and plate for $60



Scat Trac Prop. Like new. Stamped 4-7. Not sure if it's a 440 or 550. Again if someone could fill me in I'd appreciate it. $75



RaDecals number plate backgrounds. $20?



text me 724.822.2561 decals.jpg bars.jpg prop.jpg spring.jpg waterbox.jpg Recently bought a square nose and it came with a JS hull with lots of goodies. Here's what I have left. Prices include shipping and PayPal sent as a gift...Custom Mariner waterbox with dual exhaust outlets. Very clean weld job. No cracks. Needs a good cleaning. $55 Ocean pro outlets are soldAftermarket steering plate with straight bars. Possible quick steer? If someone could fill me in I'd appreciate it. $50Pole spring. $20 Will sell spring and plate for $60Scat Trac Prop. Like new. Stamped 4-7. Not sure if it's a 440 or 550. Again if someone could fill me in I'd appreciate it. $75RaDecals number plate backgrounds. $20?text me 724.822.2561 prop1.jpg

Prospect Mountain Powersports

Altitude; 653

Limited 87 650SX- 43.6

Limited 93 X2- 45.1

Limited 87 hull/86 internals X2- 43.7

Stock 92 WR3- 37.0

Stock 93 WR3 w/Shuttlecraft JetSport- Party Barge

2009 superjet- stock 1 owner

1985 js550- stock 1 owner time capsule

1985 js440 super stock- Expert Womens Class

1988 WetJet 432- Immaculate 1 owner time capsule

1992 js440- stock 1 owner time capsule #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2006 Location Barnstead, NH Age 39 Posts 5,875 Re: JS Goodies Originally Posted by msearle12 Originally Posted by



Custom Mariner waterbox with dual exhaust outlets. Very clean weld job. No cracks. Needs a good cleaning. $55 Ocean pro outlets are sold



Aftermarket steering plate with straight bars. Possible quick steer? If someone could fill me in I'd appreciate it. $50



Pole spring. $20 Will sell spring and plate for $60



Scat Trac Prop. Like new. Stamped 4-7. Not sure if it's a 440 or 550. Again if someone could fill me in I'd appreciate it. $75



RaDecals number plate backgrounds. $20?



text me 724.822.2561 decals.jpg bars.jpg prop.jpg spring.jpg waterbox.jpg Recently bought a square nose and it came with a JS hull with lots of goodies. Here's what I have left. Prices include shipping and PayPal sent as a gift...Custom Mariner waterbox with dual exhaust outlets. Very clean weld job. No cracks. Needs a good cleaning. $55 Ocean pro outlets are soldAftermarket steering plate with straight bars. Possible quick steer? If someone could fill me in I'd appreciate it. $50Pole spring. $20 Will sell spring and plate for $60Scat Trac Prop. Like new. Stamped 4-7. Not sure if it's a 440 or 550. Again if someone could fill me in I'd appreciate it. $75RaDecals number plate backgrounds. $20?text me 724.822.2561 prop1.jpg

Prospect Mountain Powersports

Altitude; 653

Limited 87 650SX- 43.6

Limited 93 X2- 45.1

Limited 87 hull/86 internals X2- 43.7

Stock 92 WR3- 37.0

Stock 93 WR3 w/Shuttlecraft JetSport- Party Barge

2009 superjet- stock 1 owner

1985 js550- stock 1 owner time capsule

1985 js440 super stock- Expert Womens Class

1988 WetJet 432- Immaculate 1 owner time capsule

1992 js440- stock 1 owner time capsule Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules