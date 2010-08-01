pxctoday

    770 Engine Rebuild

    Hey guys,

    Last summer I had an exhaust stud break off, had to pull the motor and drill it out. In the process I decided I would re-seal the entire motor. I'm just getting around to putting it back together, and the concern was raised that since the crank came out of the crank case (so I could clean, inspect bearing, seals, ect.) that the crank would have to be re-built. Everything is in good shape, nothings burned and basically no wear at all.

    Just wanted some slightly more professional opinions.

    Is rebuilding the crank necessary, or can I just stick it back together as is? Are there any potential problems I might run in to if I just put it back together?

    Also, the forward piston is missing half the piston skirt, which was causing vibration when it was running. It doesn't seem to have caused any damage to the cylinder sleeve or uneven bearing wear. Any suggestion on where i could get a cheap (even used) replacement?

    I'm also having a problem getting the crank shaft off. I was careful not to bend it. I know its suppose to unthread, but dispite putting my manliest manly-ness into it, it won't budge. Does anyone know which was it turns, to make sure I'm not tightening, relative to how the engine sits in the ski?

    Any help would be greatly appreciated,
    Thanks in advance.
    Re: 770 Engine Rebuild

    You should not need to rebuild the crank if the only reason you took it apart was to fix the broken stud.

    However that missing piston skirt could signal an issue. Where did it go? Was it ground up by the crankshaft before it was spit out the exhaust ports? How can you tell there is no bearing wear? If this is the case, you may have damage to the bearings. Are there any gashes in the crankcase where pieces of the skirt may have gotten down there?

    Show us a photo of the broken piston.

    I may have a couple of standard 770 pistons. I will have to check.

    If you are talking about removing the coupler from the back of the engine, it unscrews normally, right hand thread.

    Do yuou have a service manual to follow during reassembly?
    Re: 770 Engine Rebuild

    If you look in my signature, 6 of those skis got crank up rebuilds. Some for broken pistons, others for melted pistons. Never once did I rebuild a crank. The only time I ever had any crank issues was with my first Daytona 640. Rod bearing exploded. Replaced the crank. Its not worth it to rebuild a crank. You need to press it apart, replace just about everything, and get it ultrasonically balanced. Total for all of this will be somewhere between $600 and a grand. Replacement cranks are found for less than $300 typically. Inspect the crank. Listen to the bearing, feel them spin. Then clean and clean and clean the crank, and just when you think your done, clean it again. You cannot be anal enough with a crank. Re inspect the bearings. Then lube all the bearings with your oil and re install. I have never had an engine fail after rebuilding (knocks on wood...) It all comes down to inspecting and pre lubing.

    As far as the piston, always replace all the pistons at the same time, especially if one is damaged like yours. I would recommend at least honing your cylinders. Install new piston rings on both pistons and seal it up. Pressure test your engine and if it passes your golden. Remember you will need to break in the new rings.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 