  Today, 04:44 PM
    penny1l
    penny1l is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home penny1l's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    U P
    Age
    33
    Posts
    2,361

    moving sale !!! Selling all jet ski parts I have kaw and Yami

    Moving and would like to sell all my jet ski parts together .

    Lots of random stuff
    Parts are from kawaski 650 , 750 and 800 parts then there Yamaha 650 , 701 parts

    Everything in pics and more

    Cases
    Pumps
    Stator
    E box
    Carb Intakes
    On off switch
    Throttles
    Cables
    Intake Grates
    E box
    Carb parts
    Pistons , rings

    Lots of stuff for the price

    $500 cash or trade

    parts are located in upper mi
    can maybe bring to Delavan wi if paid for first .
