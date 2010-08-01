|
moving sale !!! Selling all jet ski parts I have kaw and Yami
Moving and would like to sell all my jet ski parts together .
Lots of random stuff
Parts are from kawaski 650 , 750 and 800 parts then there Yamaha 650 , 701 parts
Everything in pics and more
Cases
Pumps
Stator
E box
Carb Intakes
On off switch
Throttles
Cables
Intake Grates
E box
Carb parts
Pistons , rings
Lots of stuff for the price
$500 cash or trade
parts are located in upper mi
can maybe bring to Delavan wi if paid for first .
