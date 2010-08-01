pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 5 of 5
  1. Today, 02:38 PM #1
    cabrego
    cabrego is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2017
    Location
    United States
    Posts
    11

    How does the reserve fuel tank work on my 99 Xl760?

    I drove the ski all day yesterday and noticed that I was running through fuel much faster than I anticipated, so I began to wonder how my reserve actually works. I have never switched it to reserve so I don't know if the reserve has fuel in it.

    Is the reserve section filled up automatically when I fill up normally?
    The reserve pet**** hasn't been moved to reserve in at least 10 years, is that a problem?
    Is it possible that there is really old gas in the reserve section or is it refreshed normally?

    I should note this is my Dad's ski so I am just becoming familiar it and getting it all squared up.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 02:44 PM #2
    Squarenosed
    Squarenosed is online now
    I dream skis Squarenosed's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2007
    Location
    Bonita, CA (so cal)
    Age
    31
    Posts
    621

    Re: How does the reserve fuel tank work on my 99 Xl760?

    Your gas tank has two fuel pickup tubes. Your main fuel on tube will go 8" deep into the tank lets say for example. The reserve line tube will go deeper in the tank maybe 10". So it's the same tank with the bottom portion (reserve) left when the main pickup is too short to pull what's left in the tank.
    My small fleet...[90 SN SJ ] [90 X2] [90 Jet-n-Cat ]
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 02:51 PM #3
    JC-SuperJet
    JC-SuperJet is offline
    PWCToday Guru JC-SuperJet's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Cypress, TX
    Posts
    425

    Re: How does the reserve fuel tank work on my 99 Xl760?

    The way the fuel pick-up tubes work (ON and RESERVE) is simple: the RESERVE tube is a longer straw that reaches deeper into the tank (say the last gallon or so). The ON pickup tube stops picking up fuel once the fuel level drops below its reach.

    It's like having one short straw and one long straw in your milkshake. The short straw will draw the level down to its tip and no more. The RESERVE straw will reaches deeper and gets it all.

    There is no separate Fuel RESERVE "Section", its just the fuel near the tank bottom. And since the fuel is sloshed around while being towed on a trailer or riding around, it's all the same.

    The RESERVE fuel line should be already primed up to the Fuel Selector Switch by virtue of Tank Pressure. Might take a few cranks to get fuel into the carbs when you switch.

    Hopefully the Fuel Selector Valve is not stuck. If it rotates to RESERVE, you're good.
    Last edited by JC-SuperJet; Today at 02:51 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 02:52 PM #4
    cabrego
    cabrego is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2017
    Location
    United States
    Posts
    11

    Re: How does the reserve fuel tank work on my 99 Xl760?

    Thanks for the info, that makes sense so if my fuel tank capacity is 13.2 that 13.2 includes the reserve I assume?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 02:54 PM #5
    cabrego
    cabrego is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2017
    Location
    United States
    Posts
    11

    Re: How does the reserve fuel tank work on my 99 Xl760?

    Quote Originally Posted by JC-SuperJet View Post
    The way the fuel pick-up tubes work (ON and RESERVE) is simple: the RESERVE tube is a longer straw that reaches deeper into the tank (say the last gallon or so). The ON pickup tube stops picking up fuel once the fuel level drops below its reach.

    It's like having one short straw and one long straw in your milkshake. The short straw will draw the level down to its tip and no more. The RESERVE straw will reaches deeper and gets it all.

    There is no separate Fuel RESERVE "Section", its just the fuel near the tank bottom. And since the fuel is sloshed around while being towed on a trailer or riding around, it's all the same.

    The RESERVE fuel line should be already primed up to the Fuel Selector Switch by virtue of Tank Pressure. Might take a few cranks to get fuel into the carbs when you switch.

    Hopefully the Fuel Selector Valve is not stuck. If it rotates to RESERVE, you're good.
    Thanks for the info, indeed the fuel selector needs convincing to move but it does move, I suppose should run it with it switched to reserved before getting on the water.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)

  1. cabrego

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 