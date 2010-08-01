I drove the ski all day yesterday and noticed that I was running through fuel much faster than I anticipated, so I began to wonder how my reserve actually works. I have never switched it to reserve so I don't know if the reserve has fuel in it.
Is the reserve section filled up automatically when I fill up normally?
The reserve pet**** hasn't been moved to reserve in at least 10 years, is that a problem?
Is it possible that there is really old gas in the reserve section or is it refreshed normally?
I should note this is my Dad's ski so I am just becoming familiar it and getting it all squared up.