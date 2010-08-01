Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: How does the reserve fuel tank work on my 99 Xl760? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location United States Posts 11 How does the reserve fuel tank work on my 99 Xl760? I drove the ski all day yesterday and noticed that I was running through fuel much faster than I anticipated, so I began to wonder how my reserve actually works. I have never switched it to reserve so I don't know if the reserve has fuel in it.



Is the reserve section filled up automatically when I fill up normally?

The reserve pet**** hasn't been moved to reserve in at least 10 years, is that a problem?

Is it possible that there is really old gas in the reserve section or is it refreshed normally?



I should note this is my Dad's ski so I am just becoming familiar it and getting it all squared up. #2 I dream skis Join Date Nov 2007 Location Bonita, CA (so cal) Age 31 Posts 621 Re: How does the reserve fuel tank work on my 99 Xl760? Your gas tank has two fuel pickup tubes. Your main fuel on tube will go 8" deep into the tank lets say for example. The reserve line tube will go deeper in the tank maybe 10". So it's the same tank with the bottom portion (reserve) left when the main pickup is too short to pull what's left in the tank. My small fleet...[90 SN SJ ] [90 X2] [90 Jet-n-Cat ] #3 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 425 Re: How does the reserve fuel tank work on my 99 Xl760? The way the fuel pick-up tubes work (ON and RESERVE) is simple: the RESERVE tube is a longer straw that reaches deeper into the tank (say the last gallon or so). The ON pickup tube stops picking up fuel once the fuel level drops below its reach.



It's like having one short straw and one long straw in your milkshake. The short straw will draw the level down to its tip and no more. The RESERVE straw will reaches deeper and gets it all.



There is no separate Fuel RESERVE "Section", its just the fuel near the tank bottom. And since the fuel is sloshed around while being towed on a trailer or riding around, it's all the same.



The RESERVE fuel line should be already primed up to the Fuel Selector Switch by virtue of Tank Pressure. Might take a few cranks to get fuel into the carbs when you switch.



Hopefully the Fuel Selector Valve is not stuck. If it rotates to RESERVE, you're good. Last edited by JC-SuperJet; Today at 02:51 PM . #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location United States Posts 11 Re: How does the reserve fuel tank work on my 99 Xl760? Thanks for the info, that makes sense so if my fuel tank capacity is 13.2 that 13.2 includes the reserve I assume? #5 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location United States Posts 11 Re: How does the reserve fuel tank work on my 99 Xl760? Originally Posted by JC-SuperJet Originally Posted by The way the fuel pick-up tubes work (ON and RESERVE) is simple: the RESERVE tube is a longer straw that reaches deeper into the tank (say the last gallon or so). The ON pickup tube stops picking up fuel once the fuel level drops below its reach.



It's like having one short straw and one long straw in your milkshake. The short straw will draw the level down to its tip and no more. The RESERVE straw will reaches deeper and gets it all.



There is no separate Fuel RESERVE "Section", its just the fuel near the tank bottom. And since the fuel is sloshed around while being towed on a trailer or riding around, it's all the same.



The RESERVE fuel line should be already primed up to the Fuel Selector Switch by virtue of Tank Pressure. Might take a few cranks to get fuel into the carbs when you switch.



Hopefully the Fuel Selector Valve is not stuck. If it rotates to RESERVE, you're good. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) cabrego Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules