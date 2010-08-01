Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Westcoast Dual Carb Brace CBP 2650 #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2011 Location Minnesota Age 26 Posts 429 Westcoast Dual Carb Brace CBP 2650 I no longer need this dual carb brace. I believe it came off a 650sx. Make me an offer.



Here is the only information I can find online about it.



Fits BN38mm and SBN38mm (Super BN) Mikuni carburetors mounted on 120mm centers

