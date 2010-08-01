|
|
-
Westcoast Dual Carb Brace CBP 2650
I no longer need this dual carb brace. I believe it came off a 650sx. Make me an offer.
Here is the only information I can find online about it.
Fits BN38mm and SBN38mm (Super BN) Mikuni carburetors mounted on 120mm centers
Last edited by n-mod; Today at 02:27 PM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 1 guests)
- ACP,
- BLRider
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules