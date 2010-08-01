pxctoday

  1. Today, 02:25 PM #1
    n-mod
    n-mod is offline
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    Minnesota
    Age
    26
    Posts
    429

    Westcoast Dual Carb Brace CBP 2650

    I no longer need this dual carb brace. I believe it came off a 650sx. Make me an offer.

    Here is the only information I can find online about it.

    Fits BN38mm and SBN38mm (Super BN) Mikuni carburetors mounted on 120mm centers
