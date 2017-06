Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Sick of using starter fluid. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2008 Location Misery Posts 20 Sick of using starter fluid. Both ski's now are requiring starter fluid to get the engine running, choke doesn't cut it. Looks like I'm somehow losing a fuel seal but once starter fluid is used it's good for a few hours, starting and such. So, I guess I'm headed to the primer installation. What kind of primer kits works best? Metal handle plunger or rubber thumb button? The 700 is a single carb, 760 is dual. Do you really need to adjust a carb after a primer install?



Thanks peeps! #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2010 Location Australia Posts 8,077 Re: Sick of using starter fluid. compression is probably low.



Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

