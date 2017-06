Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB: 2010 SXR 800 parts #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Oct 2005 Location Anchorage, Alaska Posts 315 WTB: 2010 SXR 800 parts Got a project SXR. Looking to make it stock again. I'll add to list as I take apart.



Looking for mint clean parts.



1. Hood

2. Handle Pole (gray)



Thanks!

Larry Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) greene Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules