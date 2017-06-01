pxctoday

  Today, 12:08 PM #1
    riverrider650
    Join Date
    Apr 2017
    Location
    Mchenry
    Age
    24
    Posts
    80

    Anyone in need of a CDI box for a seadoo 587? $80

    Selling a great condition CDI box off a Seadoo 587, let me know if interested.





    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
  Today, 01:45 PM #2
    WFO Speedracer
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    27,093

    Re: Anyone in need of a CDI box for a seadoo 587? $80

    Yeah I will take it ,hit me with a paypal addy
