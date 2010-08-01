Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1999 polaris slx 1050 no spark - help #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Michigan Age 22 Posts 2 1999 polaris slx 1050 no spark - help hey guys just picked up this ski, everything is very clean;

i opened the box up and it appears im the first one to open it....



if anyone could give me some help..

ive got a good battery (with good cranking volts) and have tightened all the connections.. to get that out of the way..



any suggestions would be appreciated,



also i have a red motor.. domesticate motor?



thank you in advance!

