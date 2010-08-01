|
1999 polaris slx 1050 no spark - help
hey guys just picked up this ski, everything is very clean;
i opened the box up and it appears im the first one to open it....
if anyone could give me some help..
ive got a good battery (with good cranking volts) and have tightened all the connections.. to get that out of the way..
any suggestions would be appreciated,
also i have a red motor.. domesticate motor?
thank you in advance!
mike.
