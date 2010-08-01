Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: X2 750 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2017 Location Conneticut Age 37 Posts 12 X2 750 X2 750 with dual carbs aftermarket water box and 750 electronics, just been rebuilt top to bottom. Ran good feel little bugs but then it cut out completely, will fire loudly once if you prime it but won't fire good compression new plugs good gas. Pulled cover flywheel key way didn't break stator is in place, not sure what the problem is seems like timing jumped or something





