|
|
-
X2 750
X2 750 with dual carbs aftermarket water box and 750 electronics, just been rebuilt top to bottom. Ran good feel little bugs but then it cut out completely, will fire loudly once if you prime it but won't fire good compression new plugs good gas. Pulled cover flywheel key way didn't break stator is in place, not sure what the problem is seems like timing jumped or something
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules