trying to figure out what caused this center piston on my 2003 msx 140 di to do this... oil failure, lean condition??? and if lean what then fiect injectors or whatever they're called?? can i run some sort of premix leaving a crank case oil line hooked up to lube the bottom end and remove oil lines from throttle bodys?IMG_2263.jpg