kawasaki x2 pontoons nose piece

PWCToday Newbie
Join Date Sep 2016
Location Washington
Age 30
Posts 35

i have two full sets of pontoons now, and i never use the nose pieces. looking to sell one of the nose pieces. i can meet in central or western washington or ship at your cost. PM me an offer i guess?

I dream skis
Join Date May 2013
Location Gallatin, TN
Age 40
Posts 702

I'd buy one or both. What do you think it would cost to ship (Nashville area)?





