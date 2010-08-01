pxctoday

  Today, 02:38 AM #1
    sideburnie
    Join Date
    Sep 2016
    Location
    Washington
    Age
    30
    Posts
    35

    kawasaki x2 pontoons nose piece

    i have two full sets of pontoons now, and i never use the nose pieces. looking to sell one of the nose pieces. i can meet in central or western washington or ship at your cost. PM me an offer i guess?
  Today, 03:20 AM #2
    Masonboswell
    Join Date
    May 2013
    Location
    Gallatin, TN
    Age
    40
    Posts
    702

    Re: kawasaki x2 pontoons nose piece

    I'd buy one or both. What do you think it would cost to ship (Nashville area)?


