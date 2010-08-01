|
kawasaki x2 pontoons nose piece
i have two full sets of pontoons now, and i never use the nose pieces. looking to sell one of the nose pieces. i can meet in central or western washington or ship at your cost. PM me an offer i guess?
I dream skis
Re: kawasaki x2 pontoons nose piece
I'd buy one or both. What do you think it would cost to ship (Nashville area)?
