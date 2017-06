Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Parting out Kawasaki TS #1 I dream skis Join Date Nov 2007 Location Bonita, CA (so cal) Age 31 Posts 619 Parting out Kawasaki TS Anybody need any of these parts? I realize most of this will end up in the trash but thought i'd ask before tossing most of it.



Keeping the motor and pump.



Only really notable stuff is a PJS ride plate and a seat that had a new cover put on in the last month. Also all the misc straps, caps, battery tiedown, crap etc

