Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Js550 motor oil in crankcase #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2012 Location Tennessee Age 46 Posts 35 Js550 motor oil in crankcase im working on a 84 model that I just bought. I bought 3 skis from one man and 2 of them had oil in the front cover. I know there should not be oil in anything. The oil must have leaked by the crank seals and into the crank case. What is the best way to clean this out? I know I have been posting about a few different skis but I went on a buying spree with these things and now have 6. Just trying to get them running so we can play around. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules