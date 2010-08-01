|
Factory Pipe, ADA head, cylinder 62T, ebox ect more ...
Factory Pipe type 4 in perfect condition, preasure test made. with all bushing ect... brand new coupler manifold have a porting and the flange are thinner for more space
62T 760cc cylinder with no sleeve 850cc big bore project
New ADA Head 850cc big bore
Complete electrique ebox, stator, zero light flywheel, msd coil, cdi mod
2 x carburator 38mm oem with oem reed in perfect condition
2 x oem bed plate
i cancel my big bore project
