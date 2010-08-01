pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 6 of 6
  1. Yesterday, 09:36 PM #1
    SDHX
    SDHX is online now
    Frequent Poster SDHX's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2016
    Location
    SWFL
    Posts
    169

    Lightly rinsed engine now I'm paying the price

    So, I've been told you can liberally rinse the engine/Bay Area briefly, just taking care not to hit the intake/FA's or the Ebox area.

    well, my engine bay has been in great shape so I just started rinsing it two rides ago.
    Tonight, same thing, flushed ski with salt away, then used the remaining to lightly rinse the engine Bay Area.

    now all I hear is a single loud tone-ey click. Coming from the ebox area, not the starter. It's not the battery as the bilge pump still works full blast.

    I sprayed the area thoroughly with xps spray/water displacement spray, tried again. Still a click.

    its been about an hour so I'm still letting it dry out before I try again.

    is this something that will work again after it dries out, or should I be ordering parts tonight? And what would it be? The starter solenoid? Relay?
    The ski is an 89 650sx.
    thanks guys
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 10:10 PM #2
    WFO Speedracer
    WFO Speedracer is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home WFO Speedracer's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    27,090

    Re: Lightly rinsed engine now I'm paying the price

    hmmmm
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Get your Fat Dudes T-shirts right here PM me for details !
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Yesterday, 10:12 PM #3
    JC-SuperJet
    JC-SuperJet is offline
    PWCToday Guru JC-SuperJet's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Cypress, TX
    Posts
    424

    Re: Lightly rinsed engine now I'm paying the price

    THe Relay is clicking/closing properly but the Starter is probably locked-up due to rust caused by water intrusion.

    The water may have also made it past the Starter o-ring(s) into the Magneto area. If so, the Bendix spring will rust too.

    Any water inside the Flywheel area must be removed and dried out. CRC Electrical Cleaner spray works great for this job.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Yesterday, 10:40 PM #4
    SDHX
    SDHX is online now
    Frequent Poster SDHX's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2016
    Location
    SWFL
    Posts
    169

    Re: Lightly rinsed engine now I'm paying the price

    JC thanks for the reply. I just went back out and confirmed, the clicking is coming from the little square ebox.

    Is it possible for it to just lock up from rust when I was just riding it for 2 hours? And was also riding it for 4 hours 2 days prior?
    This happened right after I flushed the ski as I normally do.
    It's not like the ski was sitting for months.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Yesterday, 11:39 PM #5
    WFO Speedracer
    WFO Speedracer is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home WFO Speedracer's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    27,090

    Re: Lightly rinsed engine now I'm paying the price

    More than likely it's not rusted at all , the brushes are probably worn out and no longer making contact with the armature, tap on the starter with a hammer while pressing the start button if it cranks or tries to crank over the starter brushes are shot
    Get your Fat Dudes T-shirts right here PM me for details !
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 12:46 AM #6
    SDHX
    SDHX is online now
    Frequent Poster SDHX's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2016
    Location
    SWFL
    Posts
    169

    Re: Lightly rinsed engine now I'm paying the price

    Quote Originally Posted by WFO Speedracer View Post
    More than likely it's not rusted at all , the brushes are probably worn out and no longer making contact with the armature, tap on the starter with a hammer while pressing the start button if it cranks or tries to crank over the starter brushes are shot
    So I went back outside about an hour ago (11:40pm) and decided to Check the voltage on the battery for $h!t$ and giggles. Showed twelve, so I figured I'd tap the starter again and it cranked right over.

    since it was almost midnight and I didn't want my neighbors to hate me even more Bc of what I already do with this thing, I decided not to try it again.

    i will try again in the morning and if it cranks right over, I guess I can assume something was dried out now.

    going forward, I don't know if I should deem it reliable.

    I sware I barely misted the engine bay. I'd hate to get stuck if I got that amount of water in the hull while riding.

    makes no sense.

    if it continues to start time after time going forward, what would you guys check for insurance? Should I replace the starter anyway? Should I pull the flywheel cover for inspection?

    thanks for all the help
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)

  1. SDHX

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 