JC thanks for the reply. I just went back out and confirmed, the clicking is coming from the little square ebox.
Is it possible for it to just lock up from rust when I was just riding it for 2 hours? And was also riding it for 4 hours 2 days prior?
This happened right after I flushed the ski as I normally do.
It's not like the ski was sitting for months.
More than likely it's not rusted at all , the brushes are probably worn out and no longer making contact with the armature, tap on the starter with a hammer while pressing the start button if it cranks or tries to crank over the starter brushes are shot
More than likely it's not rusted at all , the brushes are probably worn out and no longer making contact with the armature, tap on the starter with a hammer while pressing the start button if it cranks or tries to crank over the starter brushes are shot
So I went back outside about an hour ago (11:40pm) and decided to Check the voltage on the battery for $h!t$ and giggles. Showed twelve, so I figured I'd tap the starter again and it cranked right over.
since it was almost midnight and I didn't want my neighbors to hate me even more Bc of what I already do with this thing, I decided not to try it again.
i will try again in the morning and if it cranks right over, I guess I can assume something was dried out now.
going forward, I don't know if I should deem it reliable.
I sware I barely misted the engine bay. I'd hate to get stuck if I got that amount of water in the hull while riding.
makes no sense.
if it continues to start time after time going forward, what would you guys check for insurance? Should I replace the starter anyway? Should I pull the flywheel cover for inspection?