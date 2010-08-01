Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: Lightly rinsed engine now I'm paying the price #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2016 Location SWFL Posts 169 Lightly rinsed engine now I'm paying the price So, I've been told you can liberally rinse the engine/Bay Area briefly, just taking care not to hit the intake/FA's or the Ebox area.



well, my engine bay has been in great shape so I just started rinsing it two rides ago.

Tonight, same thing, flushed ski with salt away, then used the remaining to lightly rinse the engine Bay Area.



now all I hear is a single loud tone-ey click. Coming from the ebox area, not the starter. It's not the battery as the bilge pump still works full blast.



I sprayed the area thoroughly with xps spray/water displacement spray, tried again. Still a click.



its been about an hour so I'm still letting it dry out before I try again.



is this something that will work again after it dries out, or should I be ordering parts tonight? And what would it be? The starter solenoid? Relay?

The ski is an 89 650sx.

hmmmm

#3 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 424 Re: Lightly rinsed engine now I'm paying the price THe Relay is clicking/closing properly but the Starter is probably locked-up due to rust caused by water intrusion.



The water may have also made it past the Starter o-ring(s) into the Magneto area. If so, the Bendix spring will rust too.



Any water inside the Flywheel area must be removed and dried out. CRC Electrical Cleaner spray works great for this job. #4 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2016 Location SWFL Posts 169 Re: Lightly rinsed engine now I'm paying the price JC thanks for the reply. I just went back out and confirmed, the clicking is coming from the little square ebox.



Is it possible for it to just lock up from rust when I was just riding it for 2 hours? And was also riding it for 4 hours 2 days prior?

This happened right after I flushed the ski as I normally do.

More than likely it's not rusted at all , the brushes are probably worn out and no longer making contact with the armature, tap on the starter with a hammer while pressing the start button if it cranks or tries to crank over the starter brushes are shot

#6 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2016 Location SWFL Posts 169 Re: Lightly rinsed engine now I'm paying the price Originally Posted by WFO Speedracer Originally Posted by More than likely it's not rusted at all , the brushes are probably worn out and no longer making contact with the armature, tap on the starter with a hammer while pressing the start button if it cranks or tries to crank over the starter brushes are shot



since it was almost midnight and I didn't want my neighbors to hate me even more Bc of what I already do with this thing, I decided not to try it again.



i will try again in the morning and if it cranks right over, I guess I can assume something was dried out now.



going forward, I don't know if I should deem it reliable.



I sware I barely misted the engine bay. I'd hate to get stuck if I got that amount of water in the hull while riding.



makes no sense.



if it continues to start time after time going forward, what would you guys check for insurance? Should I replace the starter anyway? Should I pull the flywheel cover for inspection?



