Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Question about carbs and re-jetting on a 750sxi w/ factory pipe #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location vancouver canada Age 31 Posts 1 Question about carbs and re-jetting on a 750sxi w/ factory pipe hi guys, first time poster here! i was hoping to get some advice on factory pipe/jetting issue i have. i just bought a used factory pipe on ebay, and itll be here in a week. i read that its recommended to re jet.

but i dont know much about that. im hoping to order new jets and possibly a carb rebuilt kit for the new pipe. my only issue is that im not exactly 100% sure what carbs i have.

heres some info on my ski...



1995 750sxi (according to serial number on the hull)

the motor reads 1997.

im still using the stock flame arrestor as well





could i be possibly running carbs off the original 95 motor? or are they off the current motor?



i guess what im asking is what carbs am i running and what jets are recommended?

