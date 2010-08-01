|
Question about carbs and re-jetting on a 750sxi w/ factory pipe
hi guys, first time poster here! i was hoping to get some advice on factory pipe/jetting issue i have. i just bought a used factory pipe on ebay, and itll be here in a week. i read that its recommended to re jet.
but i dont know much about that. im hoping to order new jets and possibly a carb rebuilt kit for the new pipe. my only issue is that im not exactly 100% sure what carbs i have.
heres some info on my ski...
1995 750sxi (according to serial number on the hull)
the motor reads 1997.
im still using the stock flame arrestor as well
could i be possibly running carbs off the original 95 motor? or are they off the current motor?
i guess what im asking is what carbs am i running and what jets are recommended?
im also having trouble locating jet on the internet. i live in canada where skis are very uncommon so its hard to get any info locally...thanks for the input!
