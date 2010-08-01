Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Classic SuperJet not starting thread (homework done) #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2016 Location GA Posts 55 Classic SuperJet not starting thread (homework done) Hi Everyone,



I just picked up another SuperJet and I got it because it wouldn't start and was cheap haha. Its a 92 square nose, 760 swap, ada head, coffman pipe, prop, bars etc etc... The price was irresistible given the swap and parts! So anyways, the ski wanted to start for a few tries, almost as if the fuel was off or something. Then the battery felt weaker and weaker so I said screw it and bought it anyways.



So I get it home and put a fresh battery in it out of another SuperJet that starts just fine. The E-Box clicks, but no starter noise. I pulled the E-Box and jumped the solenoid with a screw driver multiple times. Some slow, some fast etc. No go. So I pulled the negative cable out of the other superjet that works fine and installed it. No go. So I pulled the starter out of my other SJ and installed it. Still won't start.



I am at a loss. The only other things possible are the positive battery cable and the cable from the E-Box to the starter right? Anything I am missing here? I read through many threads before posting



Thanks!!



Oh and not sure if relevant at all but the battery negative was going to an engine mount when I got it. I referenced the other ski and quickly swapped it to the top starter bolt. All connections were scraped/sanded down too.

First, remove the spark plugs and make sure you can rotate the crankshaft by spinning the PTO by hand.

If its locked up or hard to rotate, you probably have a bent rod or seized-up piston.



If its locked up or hard to rotate, you probably have a bent rod or seized-up piston.

