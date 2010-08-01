|
1998 kawi zxi1100 ebox (HELP PLEASE!!)
Does anyone have a pretty simple wiring diagram of inside ebox? And what are y'all doing instead of reusing these cheap cheesy corroding plastic connectors? Any and all help is greatly appreciated.
Re: 1998 kawi zxi1100 ebox (HELP PLEASE!!)
replacing the connectors with new ones, they are amp-tyco mate n lock connectors you can find them on ebay , you could also rewire it with weatherpack connectors
