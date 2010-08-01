pxctoday

  Today, 08:06 PM #1
    kevin_41
    Join Date
    Feb 2016
    Location
    Texas
    Age
    42
    Posts
    48

    1998 kawi zxi1100 ebox (HELP PLEASE!!)

    Does anyone have a pretty simple wiring diagram of inside ebox? And what are y'all doing instead of reusing these cheap cheesy corroding plastic connectors? Any and all help is greatly appreciated.
  Today, 09:13 PM #2
    WFO Speedracer
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    27,088

    Re: 1998 kawi zxi1100 ebox (HELP PLEASE!!)

    replacing the connectors with new ones, they are amp-tyco mate n lock connectors you can find them on ebay , you could also rewire it with weatherpack connectors
