Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1998 kawi zxi1100 ebox (HELP PLEASE!!) #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2016 Location Texas Age 42 Posts 48 1998 kawi zxi1100 ebox (HELP PLEASE!!) Does anyone have a pretty simple wiring diagram of inside ebox? And what are y'all doing instead of reusing these cheap cheesy corroding plastic connectors? Any and all help is greatly appreciated. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 27,088 Re: 1998 kawi zxi1100 ebox (HELP PLEASE!!) replacing the connectors with new ones, they are amp-tyco mate n lock connectors you can find them on ebay , you could also rewire it with weatherpack connectors Last edited by WFO Speedracer; Today at 09:14 PM . Get your Fat Dudes T-shirts right here PM me for details !

