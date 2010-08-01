pxctoday

  Today, 07:30 PM #1
    Sketch
    Join Date
    Jul 2016
    Location
    Georgia
    Posts
    6

    2005 FX140 Gas leak in cooling fluid

    2005 Yamaha FX140 with a gas leak that is coming out in my cooling discharge. I just started using my ski for the summer and brought it out (warm) storage. On my first run the ski started to bog down and could not reach 50mph. I brought it back home and the oil level was too high. I removed excess oil and tried to run it again but the engine ran poorly. As I rolled into my dock I had a strong smell of fuel and had the tell tale sign of "rainbow water" coming out the back of the ski. Pulled it out and brought it home and checked plugs. #1 was fouled but the other three are fine. I ran carb cleaner through the intakes and again saw "rainbow water" and the smell of fuel. Checked fuel line while running but no obvious leaks or fuel showing up in the bottom of the ski. I am getting a compression gauge tomorrow to check all cylinders to see how they match up. Any suggestions on the issue? Could it be residual oil trailing out of the back of the ski? Should I check something else like the fuel filter? Thanks in advance for any help or suggestions.
  Today, 08:47 PM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,488

    Re: 2005 FX140 Gas leak in cooling fluid

    Sounds like you have a fuel injector that is dumping too much fuel & is coming out the exhaust.
  Today, 10:10 PM #3
    Sketch
    Join Date
    Jul 2016
    Location
    Georgia
    Posts
    6

    Re: 2005 FX140 Gas leak in cooling fluid

    Can I repair the fuel injector if that is the case or clean it? If so any suggestions would be great.
  Today, 10:52 PM #4
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,488

    Re: 2005 FX140 Gas leak in cooling fluid

    Cleaning might help,if its a stuck injector.

    Sometimes the computer gets a bad circuit & sticks the inj open.
