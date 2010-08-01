Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 2005 FX140 Gas leak in cooling fluid #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location Georgia Posts 6 2005 FX140 Gas leak in cooling fluid 2005 Yamaha FX140 with a gas leak that is coming out in my cooling discharge. I just started using my ski for the summer and brought it out (warm) storage. On my first run the ski started to bog down and could not reach 50mph. I brought it back home and the oil level was too high. I removed excess oil and tried to run it again but the engine ran poorly. As I rolled into my dock I had a strong smell of fuel and had the tell tale sign of "rainbow water" coming out the back of the ski. Pulled it out and brought it home and checked plugs. #1 was fouled but the other three are fine. I ran carb cleaner through the intakes and again saw "rainbow water" and the smell of fuel. Checked fuel line while running but no obvious leaks or fuel showing up in the bottom of the ski. I am getting a compression gauge tomorrow to check all cylinders to see how they match up. Any suggestions on the issue? Could it be residual oil trailing out of the back of the ski? Should I check something else like the fuel filter? Thanks in advance for any help or suggestions. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,488 Re: 2005 FX140 Gas leak in cooling fluid Sounds like you have a fuel injector that is dumping too much fuel & is coming out the exhaust. #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location Georgia Posts 6 Re: 2005 FX140 Gas leak in cooling fluid Can I repair the fuel injector if that is the case or clean it? If so any suggestions would be great. #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,488 Re: 2005 FX140 Gas leak in cooling fluid Cleaning might help,if its a stuck injector.



