X-2 800 mod swap , build planning need help
Ive got an x2 hull thatll ill be picking up soon got some goodies, braces, chopped , no motor, i want to do an 800 sxr motor that runs on 93 octane, what do i need to do as far as
- exhaust , what exhaust will fit and perform the best? I would prefer to not have to melt the tank down to fix an sxr factory pipe
I want to build a crazy powerful 800 motor as possible , i want to run 93 octane but could go to 100 as well, so whats it gonna take? Someone share your knowledge please
And what impeller ? I do mostly playing around , not a whole lot of high speed riding
I have an sbn 46 laying aroumd as well as a full westcoast exhaust , not sure if any of that will work or if its worth using
Melt the tank, its worth it and takes like 10 min. No point in putting a 800 in if you are going to use a 650 pipe to avoid melting the tank. Id go dual anything before a single 46. Dual 44s can be had pretty cheap from the yama guys on the X. Depending on how strong your motor is, you might want a pump stuffer but id go with a big hub impeller either way. A hooker 10/16 or 11/17.
Ok does the 800 bolt in place of the 650/750?
Ok , so 180 psi head, dual 44s, factory pipe wet system, lightweight flywheel, msd coil, does that sound like a good set up? Or what else can be done?
And does the 800 hook up to the drive shaft coupler as well?
And its got a 15.5 skat trak in it right now, whats it take to go to a bug hub impeller?
