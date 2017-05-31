Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: X-2 800 mod swap , build planning need help #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location Prior lake , mn Age 19 Posts 16 X-2 800 mod swap , build planning need help Ive got an x2 hull thatll ill be picking up soon got some goodies, braces, chopped , no motor, i want to do an 800 sxr motor that runs on 93 octane, what do i need to do as far as



- exhaust , what exhaust will fit and perform the best? I would prefer to not have to melt the tank down to fix an sxr factory pipe



I want to build a crazy powerful 800 motor as possible , i want to run 93 octane but could go to 100 as well, so whats it gonna take? Someone share your knowledge please



And what impeller ? I do mostly playing around , not a whole lot of high speed riding







I have an sbn 46 laying aroumd as well as a full westcoast exhaust , not sure if any of that will work or if its worth using





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Two Rivers WI Age 28 Posts 1,244 Re: X-2 800 mod swap , build planning need help Melt the tank, its worth it and takes like 10 min. No point in putting a 800 in if you are going to use a 650 pipe to avoid melting the tank. Id go dual anything before a single 46. Dual 44s can be had pretty cheap from the yama guys on the X. Depending on how strong your motor is, you might want a pump stuffer but id go with a big hub impeller either way. A hooker 10/16 or 11/17. -92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion

-95 750SXI

-86 440 undergoing 750 conversion #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location Prior lake , mn Age 19 Posts 16 Re: X-2 800 mod swap , build planning need help Ok does the 800 bolt in place of the 650/750?





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #4 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Two Rivers WI Age 28 Posts 1,244 Re: X-2 800 mod swap , build planning need help Yes, it does. -92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion

-95 750SXI

-86 440 undergoing 750 conversion #5 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location Prior lake , mn Age 19 Posts 16 Re: X-2 800 mod swap , build planning need help Ok , so 180 psi head, dual 44s, factory pipe wet system, lightweight flywheel, msd coil, does that sound like a good set up? Or what else can be done?



And does the 800 hook up to the drive shaft coupler as well?





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #6 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location Prior lake , mn Age 19 Posts 16 Re: X-2 800 mod swap , build planning need help And its got a 15.5 skat trak in it right now, whats it take to go to a bug hub impeller?





