Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: '97 - 1100STX gas/oil warning light #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2008 Location Jacksonville, TX Age 77 Posts 33 '97 - 1100STX gas/oil warning light This is a neighbors ski with recent re-manufactured engine. Intermittent warning light problem. It smoked and ran poorly.

Owner had been told "don't trust oil pump" so he ran mixed gas. He asked me to check it.

Oil pump not securely mounted (1 bolt and it fell out). Pump hanging by oil lines. I assume still siphoning oil from the tank.

I installed an oil block off kit and scrapped tank, etc. Like I had done to my '02 900STS. Skis are very similar.

It runs great. But he says warning light is on, even with full fuel tank. He's of the opinion warning light is for low oil or gas.

I know they're separate on my '02.

Should I add a jumper wire to the oil leads going to the gauge module? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules