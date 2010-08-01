This is a neighbors ski with recent re-manufactured engine. Intermittent warning light problem. It smoked and ran poorly.
Owner had been told "don't trust oil pump" so he ran mixed gas. He asked me to check it.
Oil pump not securely mounted (1 bolt and it fell out). Pump hanging by oil lines. I assume still siphoning oil from the tank.
I installed an oil block off kit and scrapped tank, etc. Like I had done to my '02 900STS. Skis are very similar.
It runs great. But he says warning light is on, even with full fuel tank. He's of the opinion warning light is for low oil or gas.
I know they're separate on my '02.
Should I add a jumper wire to the oil leads going to the gauge module?