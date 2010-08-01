Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: New to the PIC world. 😂 >> Tri-State '96 GTi << #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Bronx Age 26 Posts 1 New to the PIC world. 😂 >> Tri-State '96 GTi << Hey guys,



So I just picked up a 1996 Seadoo GTI 717 Rotax Dual Carbed 2-Stroke off of Craigslist... sitting for 2 years plus. $280 bucks with the trailer, I'm praying this turns out to be the steal of a lifetime. Don't ask me how I convinced my girlfriend to come with me to pick it up at 10 at night, but we did it.



FOLLOWING DAY, obviously I can't wait to wake up and really see what the hell I just bought... seats in horrible condition , some type of tape on the wire cap going to the plug. IT DIDN'T START at night so in the morning I decided to put a fresh battery and siphon out the old gas..... still nothing, cranking but no start..



... finally threw some starter fluid and she ran with a constant stream of starter fluid.... but not on the gas from the carbs...... I assume the carbs are clogged, I read up on changing the grey fuel lines as they cause problemshe so well... I only bought 5 ft. Of the blue transparent fuel line.. don't know why I did that smh but I suppose now whatever I need in extra I can get from autozone or something.



Also bought the dual mikuni carb rebuild... about that, should I reuse my old spring... and I don't have a Guage for my pop off pressure can I be safe in assuming that the rebuild kit wit the new spring is enough to get this thing ripping all summer?? I hope so. Oh and the choke cable was broken..... someone said I just wasted 90 bucks on the carb kit I should've done the choke cable first to see if it starts and holds and idle..... anyway,



Hope one of you seadoo experts can swing by my thread and let me know if I'm going in the right direction... can't wait to tell you all I'm in the water in a few weeks. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 40 Posts 4,272 Re: New to the PIC world. 😂 >> Tri-State '96 GTi << Welcome. Older Seadoo to-do list:

-rebuild carbs-use tiny screwdriver or pick to dig green goo out, followed by q-tiips with carb cleaner

-replace all fuel supply lines

-clean fuel filter in the little plastic cup

-replace o'ring on the filter cup

-carefully dis-assemble and clean fuel selector valve

-replace tiny oil injector lines on intake---do this while carb is off

-make sure and set oil pump cable timing mark, I always set a hair to the rich side.

-pull plug boots off, cut off 1/4-1/2", screw back on and secure with zip tie

-replace spark plugs

-siphon out all old gas

-pull pump and replace rotten wear ring, true impeller, replace cone o'ring, replace front pump shaft seal, refill with lube

-grease pto and/or floating bearing

-blow through all cooling lines checking for blockages



This is pretty much all older seadoos, and gets them going great again. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

