Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2006 STX 900 part out #1 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2005 Location LAKE CUMBERLAND, KY. Age 54 Posts 1,403 Blog Entries 1 2006 STX 900 part out I've been looking for months now ( http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=467843)or a electrical system for a 2006 900 Kawasaki stx that has the electrical system fried but no other systems are damaged. Engine holds 120psi in each cylinder, good jet pump muti function gauge, single trailer , hull parts all good. Stator ,cdi , wiring harness, electrical box all fried in mishap with shorted out battery via teenager! PM me if interested. Last edited by j0816; Today at 11:31 AM . "Evil happens when good men do nothing"

