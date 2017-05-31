|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
650sx/x2 lanyard conversion
I'm looking to buy a lanyard kill switch for my 650sx and my x2. I usually just hang onto my handlebars but I cant always positive that will work. Couple people on here said to look for a 650 lanyard kill switch but I can only find one on eBay and it's $140.
Should I try and wire a 550 style switch and if so how do I do that?
-
PWCToday Regular
Re: 650sx/x2 lanyard conversion
You can get the 550 one on amazon and take the stop button off and put it on your 650 button housing.
-
PWCToday Regular
Re: 650sx/x2 lanyard conversion
This?
-
PWCToday Regular
Re: 650sx/x2 lanyard conversion
Yep.
