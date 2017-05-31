pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Today, 09:29 AM #1
    riverrider650
    riverrider650 is online now
    PWCToday Regular riverrider650's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2017
    Location
    Mchenry
    Age
    24
    Posts
    78

    650sx/x2 lanyard conversion

    I'm looking to buy a lanyard kill switch for my 650sx and my x2. I usually just hang onto my handlebars but I cant always positive that will work. Couple people on here said to look for a 650 lanyard kill switch but I can only find one on eBay and it's $140.

    Should I try and wire a 550 style switch and if so how do I do that?


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:51 AM #2
    Pstroud38
    Pstroud38 is online now
    PWCToday Regular Pstroud38's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2016
    Location
    Lake Elsinore California
    Age
    23
    Posts
    117

    Re: 650sx/x2 lanyard conversion

    You can get the 550 one on amazon and take the stop button off and put it on your 650 button housing.


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 10:18 AM #3
    riverrider650
    riverrider650 is online now
    PWCToday Regular riverrider650's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2017
    Location
    Mchenry
    Age
    24
    Posts
    78

    Re: 650sx/x2 lanyard conversion



    This?


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 10:21 AM #4
    Pstroud38
    Pstroud38 is online now
    PWCToday Regular Pstroud38's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2016
    Location
    Lake Elsinore California
    Age
    23
    Posts
    117

    Re: 650sx/x2 lanyard conversion

    Yep.


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. Pstroud38

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 