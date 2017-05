Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Wtb stx sts zxi 900 jetpump #1 I dream skis Join Date Mar 2009 Location Kennesaw GA Age 35 Posts 732 Wtb stx sts zxi 900 jetpump Looking for a jet pump for a 1999 stx 900. I believe it's a 140mm and I think a 95-97 zxi 750 or 900 pump or a 99-02 stx/sts 900 pump will work.



Prefer ready to run with impeller but will consider ones needing work RCW Brawler

90 Superjet #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 9,042 Re: Wtb stx sts zxi 900 jetpump I'll get you some pics of the one I have soon, it's currently in my 900zxi. Last edited by BLRider; Today at 09:39 AM .



Pm sent

Sent from my SM-N920P using Tapatalk



