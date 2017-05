Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Hello From PA. New to PWC #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location New Holland Posts 1 Hello From PA. New to PWC Hello all from PA. I just purchased a 1997 and a 1999 SeaDoo GSXs. The 99 is RFI. My wife has always wanted one. Anyway, I am sure I will have a lot of questions on maintenance and repairs. Any constructive advice is really appreciated.



Have a GREAT day! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules